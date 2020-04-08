Greensboro developer Roy Carroll offers jet, money to get health care supplies from China

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro developer Roy Carroll said Tuesday night he will offer a jet and money to get health care supplies.

Carroll said he has offered Cone Health the Carroll Companies corporate jet to fly to China and get supplies.

“I have offered Cone Health our corporate jet to fly to China to pick up N95 masks and other supplies needed for our community,” Carroll said in a tweet.

“I will buy the supplies and we can have supplies back in Greensboro within 48 hours,” the prominent developer said in a second tweet.

FOX8 has reached out to Cone Health for comment.

