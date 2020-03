Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We're beginning to learn how well we can handle the coronavirus if we get on the protocols early.

Greensboro College was one of the earliest campuses to take serious measures to protect against it and the school reports its administrators aren't aware of a single case among the nearly 1,300 people who work and go to school there.

FOX8's Bob Buckley has the story of what they did and the side work it led to that has the potential to have long-term positive effects.