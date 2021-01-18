Greensboro Coliseum transforms into mass vaccination site as Cone Health, Guilford County health department prepare for Tuesday debut

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Cone Health is getting ready to launch a mass vaccination site, and practice runs are already underway.

On Monday, Cone Health and Guilford County were working to make sure the facility at the Greensboro Coliseum was ready to meet the need and demand when it opens on Tuesday.

The goal is to vaccinate 750 people a day.

10,000 people over the age of 65 already have appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department.

In two hours and fifteen minutes, all the appointments were booked. There’s now no availability through the end of February.