Greensboro Coliseum announces schedule changes, cancellations due to ban on large gatherings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A ban on large gatherings in Greensboro means some local events must be canceled or postponed.

The Greensboro Coliseum says staff is working to reschedule all postponed events but some events had to be canceled.

Tickholders should hold onto their tickets for postponed events until the Coliseum releases more information.

For rescheduled events, ticketholders do not need to exchange tickets. The original ticket will still be valid for the rescheduled event.

For canceled events, any tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be refunded automatically. All other tickets can be refunded where they were purchased.

For details on how to get a canceled event refund for tickets purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, visit the Greensboro Coliseum website.

The Greensboro Coliseum released the following list of affected events:

2020 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championships (March 31-Apr. 3, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled

Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’ (Apr. 2-5, Greensboro Coliseum) – canceled

GCY Long Course Single Day Splash (Apr. 4, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled

College Club Swimming Championships (Apr. 4-9, Greensboro Aquatic Center – canceled

Carolina Cobras vs. West Virginia (Apr. 10, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed

Millennium Tour 2020 (Apr. 11, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020

STAR Aquatics Friday Night Races (Apr. 17 & 24, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled

Aventura in concert (Apr. 18, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for July 22, 2020

Assisted Living: The Musical (Apr. 16-19, Odeon Theatre) – canceled

WWE NXT (Apr. 19, Fieldhouse) – rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

For King & Country in concert (Apr. 19, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, June 13

Shinedown in concert (Apr. 21, Piedmont Hall) – rescheduled for Sept. 1, 2020

2020 Central Carolina Festival (Apr. 22-26, Coliseum Parking Lot) – canceled

Green Queen Bingo (Apr. 24, The Terrace) – canceled

Carolina Cobras vs. Orlando (Apr. 25, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed

Special Olympics NC Invitational (Apr. 26, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled

NF in concert (Apr. 28, Special Events Center) – rescheduled for July 26, 2020

Feed the Streetz Tour (May 2, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

Dance Gavin Dance in concert (May 15, Piedmont Hall) – postponed

Kane Brown in concert (May 17, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Kevin Gates in concert (June 11, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed