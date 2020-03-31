Greensboro Coliseum announces schedule changes, cancellations due to ban on large gatherings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A ban on large gatherings in Greensboro means some local events must be canceled or postponed.
The Greensboro Coliseum says staff is working to reschedule all postponed events but some events had to be canceled.
Tickholders should hold onto their tickets for postponed events until the Coliseum releases more information.
For rescheduled events, ticketholders do not need to exchange tickets. The original ticket will still be valid for the rescheduled event.
For canceled events, any tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be refunded automatically. All other tickets can be refunded where they were purchased.
For details on how to get a canceled event refund for tickets purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, visit the Greensboro Coliseum website.
The Greensboro Coliseum released the following list of affected events:
2020 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championships (March 31-Apr. 3, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’ (Apr. 2-5, Greensboro Coliseum) – canceled
GCY Long Course Single Day Splash (Apr. 4, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled
College Club Swimming Championships (Apr. 4-9, Greensboro Aquatic Center – canceled
Carolina Cobras vs. West Virginia (Apr. 10, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed
Millennium Tour 2020 (Apr. 11, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020
STAR Aquatics Friday Night Races (Apr. 17 & 24, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled
Aventura in concert (Apr. 18, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for July 22, 2020
Assisted Living: The Musical (Apr. 16-19, Odeon Theatre) – canceled
WWE NXT (Apr. 19, Fieldhouse) – rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
For King & Country in concert (Apr. 19, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, June 13
Shinedown in concert (Apr. 21, Piedmont Hall) – rescheduled for Sept. 1, 2020
2020 Central Carolina Festival (Apr. 22-26, Coliseum Parking Lot) – canceled
Green Queen Bingo (Apr. 24, The Terrace) – canceled
Carolina Cobras vs. Orlando (Apr. 25, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed
Special Olympics NC Invitational (Apr. 26, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled
NF in concert (Apr. 28, Special Events Center) – rescheduled for July 26, 2020
Feed the Streetz Tour (May 2, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
Dance Gavin Dance in concert (May 15, Piedmont Hall) – postponed
Kane Brown in concert (May 17, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Kevin Gates in concert (June 11, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed