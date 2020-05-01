Greensboro coffee shop reopening, helping employees during COVID-19 outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employees at a Greensboro coffee shop are getting closer to a sense of routine.

A Special Blend resumed taking curbside orders May 1.

The first day back went well.

“Everybody was saying, ‘oh, we’re so glad you’re back open. We’ve been driving by and waiting,’” said Deedee Ungetheim, the board president.

Although the non-profit business was allowed to provide to-go orders prior to May 1, three weeks ago it decided to close altogether out of an abundance of caution.

A Special Blend employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

For the employees and their families, coming to work means much more than earning a paycheck.

“I’m glad to get back to work. I’ve missed it,” cashier Austin Taylor said.

“Every day when he comes home from work, he tells me who he saw, what conversation he had, and his self-esteem is just tremendous,” Austin’s mother Ann Taylor said.

Team members remained in touch through video calls the last few weeks, but it’s clear there’s an overall appreciation to maintain some in-person interaction while the stay-at-home orders are in place.

A Special Blend staff is thankful for the community donations it has received.

It plans to continue offering curbside service until the state heads into Phase II of the governor’s plan to reopen the state.