Greensboro City Hall closed Friday for cleaning after contract worker tests positive for coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City Hall will be closed on Friday for cleaning after a contract worker tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.

The city released the following statement:

“The Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB) will be closed Friday, October 16 for cleaning, after a contractor working in the building tested positive for COVID-19. The building will undergo a deep cleaning and be thoroughly sanitized as a precautionary measure. MMOB will reopen at 8 am on Monday, October 19.“