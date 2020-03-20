Greensboro City Council recommends gatherings be limited to 10 people; requests closure of gyms, theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The Greensboro City Council is recommending gatherings be limited to 10 people or less and all gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, yoga studios and theaters cease operations immediately, the city said in a news release.

The recommendations are not mandates. The city said the county would have to give them authority to do that and at this point they have declined to.

“As mayor, I jointly signed onto Guilford County’s Emergency Declaration on March 13, but since the circumstances have changed, we want to take additional precautions, that are not currently available under the declaration,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in a statement. “We know that limiting gatherings to 10 people or less will be difficult, but this is a necessity for our community to stay as safe as possible.”

The City of Greensboro will also continue its reduced hours of operation of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the week of March 23-27. Residents are encouraged to avoid visiting city facilities, instead using other methods of handling city business, such as by phone, email, postal mail, etc.

“Our concern remains for the health and safety of our community and city staff,” City Manager David Parrish said. “Social distancing is imperative and we want to lead lessening the curve in North Carolina.”

All Greensboro Transit Agency buses and SCAT service are now free of charge.

“The city will continue to monitor the spread of coronavirus and coordinate with ctate and county officials,” Vaughan said. “As a community, we’ve been tested before and we’ve always come through stronger.”

To date, the city has implemented the following actions:

· Closed all public libraries and indoor Parks and Recreation facilities, the Greensboro History Museum, and Greensboro Cultural Center.

· Consolidated Greensboro Police Department’s daily public operations to its Police Headquarters, 100 E. Police Plaza. In addition, public fingerprinting and Property and Evidence pick-up has been suspended.

· Suspended water cut-offs for non-payment.

· Suspended travel for city employees outside of Guilford County.

· Cancelled programs, events and facility rentals.

· Assisted Guilford County Schools with feeding sites.

· Increased cleaning of GTA buses, operating on hourly routes to help with cleaning, and made city buses and SCAT service free of charge.

· Consolidated payment collection sites to one location in MMOB.

· Cancelled all city board and commission meetings for the next 30 days.

· Encouraged payment to be made online or over the phone as opposed to in-person.

Visit the city’s COVID-19 web page for the latest news, cancellations and service changes.

For updated information and facts about the COVID-19 virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website.