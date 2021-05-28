Greensboro business provides unique way to relieve pandemic stress

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — May is mental health awareness month.

After one of the most stressful years in recent memory, many people are looking for a way to blow off steam.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, nearly one and five adults in the United States live with some sort of mental illness.

Break ‘N Bash is the first recreational therapy business of its type to reach the Triad. It’s a new spot to blow off steam.

The business model is simple: you pay then you get to break a bunch of stuff that isn’t yours in a safe and controlled environment.

Millia Edwards is the owner of Break ‘N Bash and went to school at Winston-Salem State University for health. She said she thought of a way for people to relieve stress and found something appealing to everyone’s needs.

Owner of A friend on the Path and a lead therapist, Travis Bogan, says breaking items in a controlled environment is a great way to release a bit of anger and a positive form of dealing with mental stress.

Bogan said for people to relax. He also recommends journaling, self-care and other hobbies you may enjoy to help you relax.