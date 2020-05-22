Greensboro brewery opens its doors as stay-at-home order expires

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gray area with Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order has at least one local brewery opening its doors while others have to stay closed.

“We’re a health department permitted restaurant facility,” said Eric Kevorkian, owner of SouthEnd Brewing Co. in Greensboro.

Since SouthEnd serves food, the brewery is classified as a restaurant and can reopen for indoor and outdoor service under Phase 2.

“We know not everybody is on board with this. We have some employees who have expressed reservations. Whether it’s because their at-home situation or just their personal feeling, and we respect that 100%,” Kevorkian said.

Kevorkian and his team will be taking all the precautions to keep people safe and keep them six feet apart.

“We have a lot of space. We were never densely packed to begin with. There won’t be any standing as often is the case in bars and restaurants. Every employee will be wearing a mask for their entire shift as well as gloves where appropriate if they’re touching product,” Kevorkian explained.

Other breweries across town aren’t as fortunate. FOX8 asked around and found most are still operating curbside.

Staff at Oden Brewing Co. told FOX8 if a brewery doesn’t serve food, then the business is classified as a bar and can’t open under Phase 2 for sit-down service.