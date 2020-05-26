Greensboro Aquatic Center limited reopening to begin June 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Aquatic Center will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, according to a GAC news release.

Activities at the GAC beginning June 1 will be limited to:

adult lap swimming for GAC members only (members must register/reserve lane online in advance)

select adult water fitness and rehab programs (participants must register online in advance)

contracted swim club team practices

Entry to the GAC for lap swimming and all water fitness classes will be restricted to people who have registered in advance online at GreensboroAquaticCenter.com. No ‘drop in’ sign-ups or admissions will be permitted.

Total occupancy will be limited and start times of activities will be staggered to limit the number of people in the GAC at one time. The size of fitness and rehab classes will be limited to no more than 10 people.

All participants in swim team practices, water fitness classes and lap swimming will be required to practice social distancing guidelines.

A full list of GAC social distancing policies and procedures will be posted on GreensboroAquaticCenter.com.

The GAC continues to monitor government guidelines and will expand its operations as conditions permit.