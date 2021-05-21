Gov. Roy Cooper visits vaccine clinic at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper visited the vaccine clinic at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on Friday.

The vaccine site is a collaboration between StarMed Healthcare, Randolph County Health Department, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, one shot at a time,” Gov. Cooper said. “Getting your vaccination at this clinic can be more joyful than ever, thanks to this collaborative effort between health care providers and state agencies at the North Carolina Zoo.”

The North Carolina Zoo is hosting two vaccine clinics from May 20-22 and June 10-12 as a part of NCDHHS’ Bring Summer Back campaign.

People who receive their vaccine at the NC Zoo’s clinic will get a free Zoo ticket. So far, more than 220 organizations have joined the Bring Back Summer campaign, which has reached an estimated 1.3 million North Carolinians.

More than 7.9 million doses have been administered in North Carolina with 52 percent of adults partially vaccinated and 47.2 percent of adults fully vaccinated.

79.3 percent of the 65 and older population have been partially vaccinated. The state is also vaccinating North Carolinians ages 12-15, who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

North Carolinians can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

Find a nearby vaccine provider using NCDHHS’ online tool. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.