Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order moving NC into phase 1 of easing restrictions

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that he signed an executive moving NC into phase 1 of easing restrictions.

The order begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

Phase one means that there will no longer be a distinction between essential and non-essential businesses.

In phase one:

Most businesses can reopen

Retail businesses can open at 50% capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing

Parks and trails are encouraged to reopen

Certain businesses (gyms, salons, bars, theaters, etc.) will remain closed

Restaurants continue to be take out and delivery only

Gatherings are still limited to 10 people, but gatherings with friends outdoors are allowed

employers are still encouraged to telework when possible

Childcare centers that follow strict cleaning requirements can open for working parents or those looking for work

Worship services of more than 10 people are allowed outdoors if socially distanced

Cooper says NC has flattened the curve, and he wants to move ahead during the coronavirus pandemic with confidence.

The executive order is provided below.