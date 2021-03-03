Gov. Roy Cooper receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; ‘I encourage all North Carolinians to get theirs when it’s their turn’

After weeks of encouraging North Carolinians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Roy Cooper finally had the opportunity to put his money where his mouth is.

On Wednesday, Cooper announced that he received his first dose of the vaccine.

I’m proud to have received my first shot today and grateful for the health care workers who helped make it happen. This life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic. I encourage all North Carolinians to get theirs when it’s their turn. – RC pic.twitter.com/rKvaq8HGqP — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 3, 2021

“I’m proud to have received my first shot today and grateful for the health care workers who helped make it happen,” he said. “This life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic. I encourage all North Carolinians to get theirs when it’s their turn.”

Cooper became qualified to get the vaccine on Wednesday when the state expanded eligibility to frontline essential workers.