Gov. Cooper visits clinic pushing to overcome vaccine hesitancy

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor has visited a health center in Pittsboro serving a community that has seen some reluctance to get the vaccine.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen want to more aggressively promote vaccine equity for racial and ethnic minorities.

Cooper says the state had emphasized speed in its vaccination efforts this past week amid worries it could see its supply cut short.

Piedmont Health SeniorCare worked to build trust of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines after it held a town hall to educate its staff members.

Cooper believes the center could serve as a model for the state.