Gov. Cooper to make announcement on next phase of easing restrictions Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement on the next phase of easing restrictions on Tuesday.

“The governor expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week,” said Dory MacMillan, Cooper’s press secretary.

On Aug. 5, Cooper announced the state would stay in Phase 2 for five additional weeks.

In North Carolina, about 923 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 5,950 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,033 are in use. 5,493 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,256,172 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.8% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 167,313, and 2,702 people have died.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Aug. 18, which was the highest single-day death toll. The previous daily record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.

As of Monday, Aug. 31, there have been 145,884 people in North Carolina who have recovered.

Close to 35% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.