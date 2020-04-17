Gov. Cooper: More COVID-19 test supplies needed

Watch Now
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded to President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy by stressing that the state needs the federal government’s help supplying medical professionals to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

The state government also said Friday that it was tripling the staff handling unemployment claims as the state faces hundreds of thousands of requests.

Trump told governors Thursday that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen in the coming weeks in areas that have extensive testing and a decline in cases.

Cooper said Friday that states need more supplies from the federal government to expand testing enough to reopen their economies.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

