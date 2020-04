Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that testing has revealed a hotspot for COVID-19 cases at an Orange County skilled nursing facility.

At least 60 people at the facility have tested positive for the virus, the governor said.

Seven people have been hospitalized and two have died.

"These are shockingly large numbers," Cooper said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are more than 3,400 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina