Gold’s Gym permanently closing about 30 locations, including in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gold’s Gym is permanently closing about 30 locations, including one in Winston-Salem, due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus, according to a notice sent to members.

“As our global community continues to navigate these difficult and uncertain times, we want to provide consistent updates regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our gyms,” Gold’s Gym said. “Today this includes sharing the news that the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned Gold’s Gym locations and make the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 gyms across the United States.”

The closures will only impact company-owned gyms, not franchise-owned locations.

“Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we will be in touch with updates on what this means for your membership soon,” the gym said. “This includes seamlessly transferring your membership to another nearby Gold’s Gym location where possible, or working to find ways to help you continue your fitness journey in situations where a physical Gold’s Gym location will no longer be available in your market.”

Gold’s Gym has nearly 700 gyms across 29 countries.