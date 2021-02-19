Getting teachers vaccinated: Forsyth County teams up with Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — It takes a village to vaccinate teachers.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health are teaming up to vaccinate school employees and child care providers against COVID-19.

The state is set to expand vaccinations to these workers on Feb. 24, while still vaccinating healthcare workers and seniors 65 years of age and older.

The three organizations will work together to coordinate vaccine doses, staffing and appointments to meet demand.

“We are eager to vaccinate school system employees and child care workers,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health’s physician network. “Protecting care givers, educators and school employees is a crucial step in our COVID-19 recovery efforts. Although we continue to face supply challenges, our coordinated vaccination efforts will help ensure that all eligible groups have access to appointments.”

Wake Forest Baptist Health President Dr. Kevin High echoed that sentiment.

“We are committed to working together to provide vaccinations to those who educate and care for our children and we hope that the increased demand will be accompanied by an increased amount of vaccine allocated to Forsyth County,” High said. “However, it is imperative that we also continue to vaccinate those who are 65 and older, while partnering with community groups and faith organizations to ensure equitable access to those in historically marginalized populations who are disproportionately affected by this disease.”

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has 9,336 employees and 100 contractors.

So far, only about 800 school system employees have been vaccinated under Groups 1 and 2.

Forsyth County public and private schools will schedule appointments on a weekly basis as vaccine becomes available.

Vaccination appointments will take place at Forsyth County Public Health’s mass vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building or at Novant Health’s mass vaccination site at Hanes Mall. Wake Forest Baptist Health will provide additional staff and vaccine at the Fairgrounds site.

“We appreciate our partners for their vital assistance in this effort,” said Deputy County Manager and Health and Human Services Director Shontell Robinson. “Because the supply of vaccine is limited, we urge the public to remain patient, as it will take some time to vaccinate everyone who qualifies.”