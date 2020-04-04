‘Get well soon’: Firefighter in hospital surprised by friends, coworkers with uplifting messages

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida firefighters surprised one of their own who is recovering from the coronavirus.
A Miami-Dade firefighter was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, so his fellow firefighters geared up and equipped their fire truck with “get well soon” cards and a sign that read “your new firehouse."
Firefighters raised the ladder to the fourth-floor hospital window to lift up their colleague’s spirits and wish him a speedy recovery.
The un-named firefighter described the gesture as heartfelt love from his brothers and sisters in the fire department.