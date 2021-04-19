GCS students return to school five days a week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local students are shutting the laptops and hitting the books again.

On Monday morning, middle and high school students in the Piedmont Triad’s largest school district returned to class full-time for the first time in more than a year.

Students at Mendenhall Middle School told FOX8 they’ve been counting down the days until they could return to school five days a week. Remote learning was boring, it was difficult to focus and they missed seeing all of their friends.

“My favorite part was lunch because I got to talk to all my friends,” said eighth grader Sophia Allen.

“It was good. I really enjoyed seeing everyone and going back. It was cool having a bunch of people again,” said eighth grader Etta Wentz.

“I’m really excited I don’t have to babysit dogs anymore,” Samantha Andrews told FOX8.

450 students at Mendenhall Middle School are now all back in the building for the first time since March 2020.

“I think it’s still a difference for them,” said Principal Kris Vecchione, referring to the mandatory face masks and social distancing.

Vecchione told FOX8 she could feel the mood change Monday morning as her students walked through the doors.

“There was a little bit of a buzz this morning in our car rider line, and students that were waiting at the door…kids were just excited to get in the building, and so that’s been exciting for us as the staff,” Vecchione stated.

Some students told us they were nervous about what to expect after a year of little interaction.

“I thought I was going to be uncomfortable because I was seeing people I usually don’t see, and there was going to be a lot more people, but it was fine,” Kennadee Morehead said.

“I thought it was going to be hectic, but its not really,” Harrison Rudock explained.

Morehead is grateful to be able to focus on learning without worrying about distractions.

“I’ve honestly wanted to go back to school since the beginning of school. Since August. School just helps a lot. Being in person helps with grades and understanding. My day today has been actually pretty good,” Morehead said.

Even with students only back in class for a few more weeks, Principal Vecchione believes every hour spent in class will make a positive difference.

“We’re hoping that they’ll also be able to make up for some of the learning loss,” Vecchione stated.