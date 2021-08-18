Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte tour stop due to surging COVID-19 numbers

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree’s Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A concert coming to Charlottle has been canceled due to the surging COVID-19 numbers.

Garth Brooks was scheduled to bring his Garth Brooks Stadium Tour to Charlotte at the end of September, but the next five stops have now been canceled.

Ticket holders will be refunded, and a representative stated that they hope to be able to reschedule these dates by the end of the year.

The 5 concert locations being cancelled are Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9 and Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make-up date from the July rain out, and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” said Garth Brooks.

A spokesperson for the tour said the team will continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic.