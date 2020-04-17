Breaking News
Fort Bragg reports first coronavirus-related deaths

Fort Bragg sign (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg reported its first coronavirus-related deaths Friday – a civilian employed on post and a contractor.

Both died on Thursday, Fort Bragg officials said.

“We lost two valued members of our Fort Bragg community last night,” said Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.  “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families in their time of loss.”

The only information provided about the individuals was that they were both residents of Cumberland County.

Cumberland County has experienced six total COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 152 people have died across North Carolina in relation to the virus.

