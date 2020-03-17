Fort Bragg announces 1st positive coronavirus case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) -- Officials said that a Department of the Army Civilian who works at Fort Bragg has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

The infected individual is a resident of Harnett County.

The individual is being counted as a positive case for Harnett County.

The Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health notified state public health authorities of the positive test.

This is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 from Fort Bragg.

“Fort Bragg will continue to take the necessary precautions to maintain readiness and protect our community,” said Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg’s senior commander. “We will make risk-informed decisions, based on facts and analysis as the situation continues to change.”