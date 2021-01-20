Forsyth County to begin vaccinating people ages 65 and older

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

Forsyth County Public Health will soon begin vaccinating people ages 65 and older.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, the health department will resume accepting appointments for dates Jan. 24 through 26. There are 2,700 appointment slots available.

Appointment cancellations must be made at least two hours in advance.

Anyone who meets the Phase 1B-Tier 1 criteria can visit Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, Forsyth County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment website.

Public Health is not currently accepting calls to the appointment phone line.

“Vaccine supply is currently limited, and the demand for it is very high,” the county said. “Public health officials urge patience as the vaccine rollout continues in the coming weeks and months.”