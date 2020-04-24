Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office plans to ‘spread some joy’ in Clemmons area with another ‘spontaneous parade’

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are hoping to spark some smiles in the Clemmons area with a “spontaneous parade.”
The parade, scheduled to begin at noon Friday, will begin in the Clemmons West neighborhood, run through the Waterford neighborhood and end at the Springfield Farms neighborhood.
“Come outside and participate in our (physically distanced) community outreach – we are excited to see you and spread some joy!” the sheriff’s office said.
This isn’t the first time the sheriff’s has done this during the pandemic. Last week, the sheriff’s office ran two “spontaneous parades” and called them both a success.
The route will run through the following areas:
**Clemmons West Neighborhood**
Clinard Rd
Barr Ln.
Roquemore Rd
Tanglebrook Trl
Squirewood Dr
Bridgewood Rd
Stancliff Rd
Whitby Ave
Lanvale Dr
Drumheller Rd
Bickerstaff Rd
Waddington Rd
Amberly Ln
Castleton Dr
Breckinridge Ln
Greenbrook Dr
Notchaway St.
Doublegate
Graymoss Dr
Graymoss Ct
Littlebrook Dr
Venice Dr
Lakedale Way
Beaverbrook Rd
Briarcreek Rd
Driftwood Dr
Rollingwood Dr
**Waterford Neighborhood**
Glengarriff Rd
Slane Rd
Kildare St
Curraghmore Rd
Lismore St
Lismore Ct
Waterford Village Dr
Rossmore Rd
Rinehart Ln
Bullard Rd
Mackintosh Ln
**Springfield Farms Neighborhood**
Knob Hill Dr
Boyer Dr
Linwood Dr
Newington Dr
Springfield Farm Rd
Brook Stone Dr
Elm Hill Rd
Springfield Village Ln
Lower Brook Dr
Harper Spring Dr
Valley Oak Dr
Forest Oak Dr