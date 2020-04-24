Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office plans to ‘spread some joy’ in Clemmons area with another ‘spontaneous parade’

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are hoping to spark some smiles in the Clemmons area with a “spontaneous parade.”

The parade, scheduled to begin at noon Friday, will begin in the Clemmons West neighborhood, run through the Waterford neighborhood and end at the Springfield Farms neighborhood.

“Come outside and participate in our (physically distanced) community outreach – we are excited to see you and spread some joy!” the sheriff’s office said.

This isn’t the first time the sheriff’s has done this during the pandemic. Last week, the sheriff’s office ran two “spontaneous parades” and called them both a success.

The route will run through the following areas:

