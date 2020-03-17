Forsyth County sheriff will respond to calls to halt evictions amid coronavirus state of emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough is set to address the county's response to the coronavirus outbreak, specifically with regard to evictions.

His deputies are obligated to serve eviction notices, but some in the community are asking the sheriff's office to put a hold on evictions amid the state of emergency.

Other local law enforcement agencies have had to make similar calls.

For example, in Winston-Salem, police are no longer handling minor traffic accidents.

Kimbrough will speak at about 9:30 a.m. in Winston-Salem.

