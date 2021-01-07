Forsyth County health department closes appointment line after reaching capacity

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County health department is cutting its phone line after a flood of calls requesting appointments and reaching appointment capacity.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s appointment line will no longer accept calls.

Staff will call by anyone who could not get through in the order that calls were received until all remaining appointments are filled.

Once the department receives more vaccine, registration will reopen.

The county has 2,500 appointments left to fill.

Since Dec. 23, about 2,300 people have been vaccinated in Forsyth County, including 550 people on Wednesday, the first day that the county began offering vaccines to people ages 75 and older.

“This is an unprecedented situation that Public Health staff are working hard to adapt to and are looking for better solutions for scheduling appointments,” the county health department said. “Public Health officials want to thank the public for their overwhelming interest in the vaccine and their patience in the coming weeks as they continue with Group 1. While supplies are currently limited, more vaccine will become available in the coming weeks and months, and there will be enough for everyone to get a vaccine who wants one.”