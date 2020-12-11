Forsyth County Department of Public Health scales back contact tracing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people a day are testing positive for the coronavirus in Forsyth County.

On Wednesday, new single-day case numbers hit an all-time high of 346.

The alarming rate of new cases is overwhelming the health department and its resources to slow the spread.

County health officials say they can no longer contact trace everyone in a timely manner.

“The isolation period is 10 days. We are not able to contact everybody by the time their isolation period is over,” said Glenda Dancy, the Forsyth County assistant health director.

Going forward the health department’s contact tracers will follow a new set of guidelines.

“Unfortunately, though with the influx of new cases we have had to scale back and divide our cases into what we like to call priority groups,” said Lakecia Owens, a Forsyth County contact tracer.

They are now focusing their attention on individuals identified in a cluster or individuals in congregate living settings. Everyone else will follow by age group and there will only be one initial outreach call.

“We really want to help prevent transmission of COVID and for us not to be able to contact individuals, it’s hard,” Dancy said.

Health officials say these changes will require people to be better about self-reporting and transparency.

“I think it’s important for all of us to be honest with ourselves first and foremost. So where am I going every day? Am I being the most responsible person that I can be? And then being forthcoming with family members, with friends, with employers,” Cresta Mauldin said.

While the county’s dozens of contact tracers focus on the community’s health, we don’t want them to forget their own.

“While we are overwhelmed, we feel overworked at times, but our leadership really does do a wonderful job ensuring that we stay engaged and dedicated and committed to the work that we do, while also taking care of ourselves in the process,” Owens said.

In four days, the county reported nearly 1,000 new cases. Right now, they are contacting on average 300 people a day.

FOX8 reached out to other county health departments in the Triad to gauge the status of their contact tracing programs. Guilford and Alamance say they are following the same procedures and not making any changes at this time.

We did not hear back from Davidson County or Randolph County.