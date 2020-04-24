Forsyth County courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19, courthouse closed until May 4

The Forsyth County Courthouse will be closed until May 4 due to an employee at the courthouse testing positive for COVID-19, according to Sharon Gladwell, the communications director with the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 7,448 as of 11 a.m. Thursday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 268 people have died. About 485 people are currently hospitalized.

The Alamance County Health Department reported the county’s first death associated with COVID-19.

The person was older than 65 with underlying conditions and was being treated at a hospital. To protect the privacy of the person and their family, no further information about them will be released.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Outside of the Piedmont Triad, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,331. Wake County is reporting 622 and Durham 469.

Alamance County: 63 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 13

Chatham County: 156

Davidson County: 107 (2 deaths)

Davie County: 24 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 143 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 240 (15 deaths)

Montgomery County: 19 (1 death)

Randolph County: 97 (2 deaths)

Rockingham County: 22 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 12

Wilkes County: 8 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 11 (1 death)