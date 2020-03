Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will sign a stay at home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As it is currently drafted, the order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, the same time as the City of Winston-Salem's stay at home order.

Non-essential businesses and services will cease operations under the order.

Winston-Salem announced their stay at home order on Wednesday.