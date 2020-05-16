Florida woman accused of selling hundreds of masks intended for health care workers

SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of selling hundreds of masks that were supposed to be donated to health care workers, police say, WFTV reports.

Anna Lieble was booked into jail Friday morning on charges of grand theft and fraud.

She reportedly contacted a nonprofit called Million Mask Challenge that creates cloth masks for no extra charge out of materials they received from organizations such as businesses and hospitals.

Last week, a member of MMC gave Lieble 262 masks to give to several businesses in Florida. Police say the masks never made it to the businesses.

Investigators say Lieble was selling the masks for $4 each on her personal Facebook page and on multiple Facebook Marketplace pages.

Police were not able to recover any of the masks Lieble is accused of taking, and they estimate the worth of the masks to be $43,000. They are not sure what her total sales were at this point.

Lieble posted bail that was set at $4,000 and was released from jail.