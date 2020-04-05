Florida man hangs giant roll of toilet paper up in front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A homeowner in Florida is having some fun hanging a giant roll of toilet paper in his front yard, WBBH reports.

Donald Ryan, he says he put it up to poke fun at the nationwide rush to buy as much toilet paper possible.

"Everybody loves it,” Ryan said. “I don't even have toilet paper myself… I have like three rolls."

This is perhaps his most unusual tree decoration and advertisement for his craft business: Who Wood Wonder.

"I'd had the police in the trees all along ‘cause I do Christmas decorations up there and Halloween and Easter and all kinds of things, but I just put it to use,” Ryan said.

Even with the supply of toilet paper in some places remaining limited, Ryan hopes people can find at least some humor in the situation.

"No, of course it's the most important thing. You got to laugh or you're going to just drive yourself crazy,” Ryan said.