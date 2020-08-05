Florida man allegedly spits on child for wearing mask, says ‘You now have coronavirus’

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he was accused of telling a boy to take off his mask before spitting on him, according to WTVT.

Sunday night, officers responded to Ricky T’s in Trasure Island.

Jason Copenhaver, 47, is accused of going up to the child and asking the boy to shake his hand.

When the child wouldn’t, Copenhaver allegedly grabbed the boy by the arm, leaned in–spitting on the child–and said, “You now have coronavirus,” police reported according to WTVT.

The suspect had never been tested for the virus, and there is no indication that he had COVID-19.

The man then went into the bar section of the restaurant where a worker told him to sit down.

Copenhaver was allegedly “intoxicated” and barefoot.

The suspect allegedly approached the employee in a “threatening manner and attempted to strike him twice.” The worker then grabbed the man and forced him out of the restaurant, WTVT reports.

The employee was holding the man on the ground when police arrived.

Copenhaver was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.