First-year college students begin moving into dorms as governor keeps North Carolina in phase two of reopening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Outside of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University there were boxes, bags and final goodbyes as freshmen begin moving into their dorms.

“I’m a little bit excited and nervous,” said Madyson, a UNCG freshman from Florida.

She, along with her roommate, traveled to Greensboro from the sunshine state to move into their dorm. They’re taking all precautions and say they’re ready to live out their first college experience during this pandemic.

“I feel like that’s the one normal thing that’s going on because everyone’s like, the dorm is your first year thing and that’s like the one thing we get to do so I mean I feel pretty safe,” said Madyson.

The college scene is different from years past and the majority of students are taking online courses.

“Most of our classes are online and if we have an in-person class, half of the class goes on Monday and the rest on Wednesday,” said Noa.

Some parents have their concerns but are remaining optimistic through this unprecedented time.

“They’ve done their best to keep us up to date on everything that they can, and I think they’ve done the best that they’ve can, so we’ll see,” said a UNCG freshman parent.

A plan is in place if a student does contract the virus at NCAT.

“We’ve cut the capacity for that hall in half so that will allow us to isolate students individually and to allow them to receive food service, sanitation and cleaning services,” said Todd Simmons, associate vice chancellor for university relations at North Carolina A&T State University.

Wednesday was the first day that freshmen moved into their dorms.

For one family, the state’s decision to stay in phase two gives them a little more relief letting their youngest daughter take the chance to come to school.

“Being that we’re from Georgia, we’ve seen an uptick also but that gives us an even more comfort zone knowing that the state’s trying to do the best thing,” said Bruce Nelson.

After an unusual senior year of high school, she’s looking forward to this new journey.

“I didn’t want to miss out on anything so I figure I would take the chance and to make sure to be careful,” said Robyn Nelson.