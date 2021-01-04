First slots for COVID-19 vaccinations filled within 45 minutes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Phonelines have been jammed at the Davidson County Health Department ever since announcing plans to begin vaccinating peoples ages 75 and older against COVID-19.

Health Director Lillian Koontz says she’s pleasantly surprised that so many people are interested in the vaccine.

The Davidson County Health Department began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older, as well as frontline essential workers and health workers, at 10 a.m. on Monday.

After the announcement, all slots were full within 45 minutes.

The health department plans to vaccinate 500 people on Thursday and another 500 on Friday.

A statement from the DCHD is provided below:

“A tested, safe and effective vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies will be limited at first. Independent state and federal public health advisory committees have determined that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to start first with vaccinations for those most at risk, reaching more people as the vaccine supply increases. Keep practicing the 3W’s—wear a mask, wait six feet apart, wash your hands—until everyone has a chance to be vaccinated.”

You can register online at the DCHD website or by calling (336) 236-3096.