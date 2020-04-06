First responders throw a personal parade for kids whose birthday parties were canceled due to coronavirus

Jaxon Zawacki and his family were treated to their own parade of firetrucks, police cars and ambulances. (Courtesy Hailey Zawacki)

With their birthday parties canceled because of the coronavirus, 5-year-old Jaxon Zawacki and his younger sister, Croix, went about their day as usual. But then they heard sirens on their street, so they raced outside and were greeted with something that made their birthday unforgettable.

As Jaxon, Croix and their parents stood in front of their home in Osseo, Wisconsin, a parade of four firetrucks, two ambulances and two police cars flashed their lights and sounded their sirens as they drove by. One fireman got out of his truck to drop off some plastic firefighter hats and stickers.

For Jaxon, who has always loved firetrucks and police cars, the personal parade was more than he could ever ask for.

“It made it the best birthday ever,” Jaxon told CNN.

Jaxon’s mother, Hailey, knew it was coming because she was the one who made the request. She messaged the Osseo Rural Fire Department on Facebook after seeing the department’s post offering the birthday “drive-by” service.

Jaxon’s birthday was in March and Croix’s was this month, but they’ve had to stay at home amid the pandemic.

“We weren’t expecting it to be as great as it was,” Hailey said. “We just thought maybe they’d drive one firetruck by, but we got out there and there were all of the firetrucks, the Osseo Police Department and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, the Mayo Clinic ambulances. It just brought tears to your eyes.”

The fire department’s EMS captain, Kirk Gunderson, created the idea and said he’s already received five more requests.

“When I reached out to the police, Mayo Clinic ambulances, they said they were all in. There wasn’t a moment of hesitation,” Gunderson said. “It goes with the nature of emergency responders — to be there in time of need for someone else. Sure, we’re not spraying water, but we’re helping them in another way.”

Gunderson said they hope to keep this going until the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted.

“We as emergency responders often see people in the worst time of their days,” Gunderson said. “But now, putting a smile in their day helps to put a smile in ours.”