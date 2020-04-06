First coronavirus death reported in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County has reported its first coronavirus death, according to a news release.

The Davidson County Health Department says that a person died Monday from complications associated with the coronavirus.

The patient reportedly had underlying health conditions and was in their late 80s.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, but especially challenging during this pandemic,” Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz said. “Our deepest condolences go out to family, loved ones and friends of the patient now and in the upcoming days and weeks. While we’ve seen reports in other areas of COVID-19 related deaths, a Davidson County resident passing away is a stark reminder of just how serious this virus is. We should all be taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves, loved ones, and even strangers by staying at home unless essential to leave.”

By latest count, North Carolina coronavirus cases have topped 2,900.