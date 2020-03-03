First case of coronavirus identified in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A person from Wake County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Governor Roy Cooper.

The person is at home and isolated.

The test was conducted by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

The Wake County person traveled to Washington and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is currently a coronavirus outbreak.

Local health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain the virus. To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

For more information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

