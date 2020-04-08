FEMA to help North Carolina open up more than 16,500 temporary homes to people with unstable housing for quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Thousands of North Carolinians with unstable housing will have a safe place to stay indoors now that FEMA has approve the state's plan to provide alternative housing.

North Carolina will work with local partners to provide more than 16,500 units, including hotel and motel rooms, dormitories, trailers and other kinds of housing.

These units are for people who test positive but do not need hospitalization or those who are at high-risk for severe illness because of the coronavirus.

“North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they are have a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus,” said Governor Cooper.

FEMA will cover 75% of the cost with the state covering the remaining 25%. This funding will cover food, laundry, cleaning, security, electricity and waste disposal.

North Carolina asks businesses, like hotels and colleges, to email BEOC@ncdps.gov if they're able to provide housing.