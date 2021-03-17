FEMA mass vaccination site in Greensboro opens first ‘spoke’ in Winston-Salem as severe weather may force shut down of Thursday drive-thru operations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first “spoke” off of the FEMA mass vaccination site in Greensboro has opened as the severe weather leaves officials rethinking how to handle Thursday operations.

Wednesday marked the first day for the satellite location at Winston-Salem State University, operated by Novant Health.

“This is another big piece of the outreach effort to reach those underserved communities,” Keith Acree with North Carolina Emergency Management said. “We’re hoping to do about 1,000 a day in the drive-thru in Greensboro, about 1,000 day in the indoor clinic, and another 1,000 a day out in the community sites just like this one in Winston-Salem state.”

Another site is planned for Alamance County with others in the works as well.

The Greensboro facility has given 18,000 COVID-19 vaccines since opening last week, Acree said.

That pace could see a hiccup Thursday as severe weather washes through the area. A final decision has not yet been made but is expected Wednesday afternoon.

The state is hoping to continue drive-thru operations until noon before halting the drive-thru portion of the vaccination site.

Anyone scheduled to receive a vaccination in the drive-thru clinic would either go inside or reschedule.