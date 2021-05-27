FEMA mass vaccination site at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro to shut down after giving more than 140,000 doses

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marked the final day for the mass vaccination site at the Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro.

When it first opened in early March, there was a high demand for vaccines. Thousands of people were signing up every day.

A spokesperson for North Carolina Emergency Management says the rush of people who were eager to get their shots wore out. The demand dropped significantly.

In the past few weeks, they’ve seen the numbers drop to a few hundred a day with the most recent push coming from the younger teenagers who are now eligible to get vaccinated.

Still, this site gave more than 140,000 shots and vaccinated more than 60,000 people.

Keith Acree with the state’s department of emergency management says one of the biggest accomplishments is who they were able to reach with the site.

“The goal here was to reach minorities and some underserved communities, and about 50% of the folks here were minority population so we’re really proud of that as well,” Acree said.

On it’s last day, the site had 700 appointments scheduled before it shuts down at 7 p.m.

FEMA coordinated the site with the help of service members from the Air Force, National Guard, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Emergency Management.

The site was intended to remain open seven days a week for eight weeks.

The decision to include Greensboro was based on a CDC/FEMA framework aiming to target those most vulnerable, said Andy Slavitt, senior advisory of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team.. The CDC framework takes into consideration socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation, among other factors.

Four Seasons was chosen in particular because the location has sufficient parking and is accessible via public transportation.