FEMA mass vaccination site at Four Seasons in Greensboro prepares for Tuesday grand opening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A FEMA mass COVID-19 vaccination site is hours away from vaccinating its first patients.

Monday morning, N.C. Emergency Services Director Mike Sprayberry toured the site ahead of a dry run in which 500 people will be vaccinated Monday afternoon.

The site will officially open on Tuesday and will be open seven days a week for an eight-week period. It is expected to give 3,000 doses a day.

Sprayberry says one of the goals is serving underserved communities, using Greensboro as a hub.

About 140 members of U.S. Air Force will help with this effort.

The FEMA site will have ultra cold storage on hand for Pfizer doses and dry ice in case of failure.

@NCEmergency Director leading tour of the FEMA mass vaccine site at Four Seasons. Director Mike Sprayberry says they will be doing a dry run with 500 people this afternoon before giving 3,000 doses tomorrow @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/1EVzfY9u77 — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) March 9, 2021

Anyone qualified and interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at GSOMassVax.org.

The facility allows patients to choose between drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service in the space formerly occupied by Dillard’s department store.

As of Friday, the site is only accepting appointments for people in Groups 1 through 3.

North Carolinians will be able to schedule appointments through their state and local vaccination scheduling portals, and the facility will follow the eligibility requirements set by the state.

The federal government will provide the center’s vaccine supply, which will be in addition to North Carolina’s weekly allotment from the Centers for Disease Control.

The decision to include Greensboro was based on a CDC/FEMA framework aiming to target those most vulnerable, said Andy Slavitt, senior advisory of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team.. The CDC framework takes into consideration socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation, among other factors.

Four Seasons was chosen in particular because the location has sufficient parking and is accessible via public transportation.