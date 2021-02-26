Federal mass vaccination site to open in Greensboro, will be able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting vaccinated in Guilford County is about to get a lot easier.

Federal teams will work with the state to set up a mass vaccination site at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, according to Andy Slavitt, senior advisory of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team.

Slavitt made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

The Greensboro vaccination center will be able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day and administer 21,000 doses a week.

Gov. Roy Cooper says the facility will be ready by March 10. The site will then operate seven days a week for an eight-week period.

“Greensboro is pleased to play a vital role in vaccinating the general public,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We look forward to working with the Biden, Cooper and Guilford County health departments as we continue to focus on vaccination, prevention and reducing the spread of COVID-19. Through those coordinated efforts we can keep businesses in business and send our students back to school full time.”

North Carolinians will be able to schedule appointments through their state and local vaccination scheduling portals, and the facility will follow the eligibility requirements set by the state.

The State of North Carolina says more details on how to schedule an appointment at this vaccination site will be released in the coming days.

The facility will allow patients to choose between drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service in the space formerly occupied by Dillard’s department store.

The Greensboro site won’t be alone in this new effort. The site will act as a “hub” with additional supporting vaccination centers, also referred to as “spokes,” reaching nearby communities. Spoke locations will be determined by the state.

Spokes from the Greensboro location may be fixed or mobile centers pending the state’s decision.

Gov. Roy Cooper said, “This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities.”

The federal government will provide the center’s vaccine supply, which will be in addition to North Carolina’s weekly allotment from the Centers for Disease Control.

The decision to include Greensboro was based on a CDC/FEMA framework aiming to target those most vulnerable, Slavitt said. The CDC framework takes into consideration socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation, among other factors.

Four Seasons was chosen in particular because the location has sufficient parking and is accessible via public transportation.

“Thousands of North Carolinians will be able to access vaccines as result of this local, state, and federal partnership. We appreciate everyone working together to focus on getting vaccines to our underserved communities,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

In Guilford County, where less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated as of mid-February, there's currently a 15.9% poverty rate, and nearly half of the population are minorities. 11.1% of the population has a disability and 14.5% of the population is over 65 years old. Nearly 3% of the population has a limited English proficiency, and 6.4% of households does not have a vehicle.



Guilford County's geographic proximity to other counties with high SVI, including Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, and Randolph, makes it an ideal location for a vaccination hub.

“We are excited that a federal community vaccination center is coming to North Carolina,” said Mike Sprayberry, State Emergency Management Director. “We are working with our local, state and federal partners to be ready to administer vaccines starting March 10 in a safe and efficient process.”

“This FEMA vaccination site, which will administer an additional 3,000 vaccines a day, is a welcome addition to the Triad,” said Rep. Kathy Manning (NC-06). “COVID-19 disproportionately impacts people of color and this vaccination location will help ensure that vaccines get to populations that are traditionally underserved. As vaccine distribution continues, equity must be a priority.”

“This announcement is welcome news for our communities,” said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston. “We are honored to help play a larger part in getting our state vaccinated. Given our centralized location and our strong transportation infrastructure, Guilford County is thrilled to be strategic partner in the vaccine rollouts for North Carolina.”

The site will be staffed by federal personnel, mostly from the Department of Defense. It will be supported with resources and personnel from Guilford County, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, to include the Division of Emergency Management and the North Carolina National Guard, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Support services will include logistics, information technology, data entry, emergency medical services and security.

Appointments will be required for vaccination at the site and will be available through a central system and through community partners to ensure access among marginalized populations. Information on scheduling appointments will be released in the coming days.

Guilford County was selected for a vaccination site by FEMA and the CDC as an area with significant underserved or marginalized populations, using a range of criteria including the Centers for Disease Control Social Vulnerability Index (CDC SVI), historical COVID-19 community impacts and the current rate and pace of equitable community vaccinations. The county has a population of about 523,000 residents, of which 49% are minorities. About 11% of county residents have received first dose vaccinations and 5.6% have received second doses.

Visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines. To slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, continue to practice the 3 Ws – wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.