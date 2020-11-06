Family’s loss of father to COVID-19 serves as a wake-up call

We’ve heard from state leaders how to stop the spread of the coronavirus by wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying six feet apart. One Piedmont Triad family failed to do so until a family member was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

“You know when the virus first started, we were all like, you know, this isn’t real, you know, it’s just whatever,” Brittany Tedder said. “People test positive all the time for the virus.”

In late September her father Richard Spoon tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized.

“His situation was way worse, it’s just devastating,” she said. “He went from being normal, to OK, to being put in the critical care unit over at Forsyth hospital with life-support on him.”

It came as a shock to Tedder because her father was full of life, active and healthy.

“He loved to mountain bike, [beekeeping] was his favorite thing to do,” she said. “He was active and it just hit him and it hit hard.”

Instead of Spoon spending his 60th birthday doing what he loved, he was fighting the coronavirus at Forsyth Medical Center.

“Dad went into kidney failure and making those decisions to put him on comfort care was by far the hardest thing to do for the family,” Tedder said.

He spent seven weeks in critical care until this past Tuesday when he passed away. Tedder was right by his side.

“When he took that breath I was right there with him and held his hand through the whole process,” she said.

Tedder hopes her father’s final breath will serve as a reminder for how dangerous the virus can be.

“It’s a real virus, it’s bad,” she said. “Wear your mask and keep your distance so you won’t have to be in our family’s situation with your loved one.”

Her father needed several blood transfusions while being treated for the coronavirus. Tedder asks the community to donate blood in his honor to the American Red Cross.