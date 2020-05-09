Family says 23-year-old father dies of COVID-19 after being discharged from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) — In the midst of grief, a family in Chicago is looking for answers.

They are questioning the death of 23-year-old Deshaun Taylor, a father and one of nine sibling.

His sister has some questions for the hospital that treated him.

The family is struggling with the last time they say Taylor alive.

“It’s still a lot now. I can’t get that image out of my face,” said Ebony Taylor, his sister.

She says she couldn’t reach Taylor on Tuesday who had been battling his COVID-19 symptoms from home.

“His phone kept going to voicemail, so that kind of worried me, and I rushed to the house,” Ebony said.

She found her brother unresponsive in his room.

The young father, an assisted living safety coordinator, died on the way to the hopsital.

“And I didn’t think that day of me coming to the house will have been my goodbye,” Ebony said.

Taylor was one of nine siblings and father to little Novia.

Ebony Taylor, Sister: “His daughter is four years old, and she won’t be able to see her father again, and he loved that girl to death,” Ebony said.

Taylor had asthma and was diabetic.

Ebony said when he got sick, he went to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia, sent home and then tested positive for COVID-19.

Two days later, an ambulance took him back to the hospital after he couldn’t breathe, but he was sent home two hours later.

“And I said, ‘they’re sending you home even though you have pneumonia, and you’re diabetic and a high risk?’ and he said ‘yeah, they’re not doing anything,’” Ebony said.

Now they are searching for answers through their grief.

Ebony Taylor, Sister: “He was a very pure loving just a big teddy bear, and he loved everyone. It’s just a tremendous loss in our family right now,” Ebony said.

Little Company of Mary Hospital said in a statement that their hearts go out to the Taylor family, but they comment on his case because of privacy laws.