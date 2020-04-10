Family makes special wristbands to help keep people safe, raise awareness during the coronavirus pandemic

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — It began as a way to keep their grandparents safe by making sure others knew that they were at high risk for the coronavirus, WGN reports.

Now, a family in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, has made a kind of wristband for everyone, from people being cautious, medical workers and those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

“We were talking, and we started thinking about what life was going to be like when we were all back together,” Kenna Royce told WGN. “And we knew that we needed a way to distinguish the people who were high risk for the virus than the people who have already had it and were not in that high risk category.”

Kenna, Colby and Hayden began with the red wristband for people like their grandparents, people who are over 60 or have compromised immune systems or any other kind of underlying issue.

“We really wanted to make sure that we were looking out for them and that other people were looking out for them as well because they had been in Florida,” Kenna Royce said. “And now they’re back and we just really want to keep them safe.”

The Royce family is teaming up with CNC Medical to get red wristbands to any Illinois kids with underlying medical conditions that could put them at high risk.

The yellow wristband is for people being cautious — which includes most of us.

The green wristband says, “COVID-19 recovered,” and is meant to be a badge of honor for those who overcame the virus.

Then there’s the purple wristband. They plan to donate 500 to healthcare workers, according to WGN.

“We’re going to be donating 500 wristbands to any medical institution that wants to provide them to their frontline workers that are working every day risking their lives to save ours,” their father Andy Royce said.

The family makes sure to disinfect the wristbands before sending them out because they do not want to put anyone at risk.

For more information, visit the family’s COVID Wristband website.