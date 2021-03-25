Families grateful to be able to graduate in-person at Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University’s spring semester seniors are getting the chance to do what 2020 college graduates could only dream of doing, being able to attend a commencement ceremony with friends and family.

Wednesday evening, university officials told students and staff via email and social media about the exciting news that the university will hold three in-person graduation ceremonies in May.

Alexis Daye is a senior at the university, graduating with a nursing degree. She will be the first person in her family to graduate from college.

Daye said the news was something she and her family didn’t expect and are thankful the university is allowing students to share that moment with family.

“They were ecstatic to be able to, you know, have this opportunity to see me do something that they haven’t done before. They feel truly happy that they get to see me do this, no matter how far they have to travel, so it was great,” said Daye.

Each graduating senior will receive two tickets to one of the three ceremonies at the Truist Stadium or the K.R. Williams Auditorium. Masks will be required for all graduates and attendees, and they must follow social distancing guidelines.