HIGH POINT, N.C. — High school and college students aren’t the only ones missing out on graduation.

Fairview Elementary School staff are hitting the road to honor graduating 5th graders.

From May 2 to 8, staff will be running or walking 68 miles total in honor of the 68 graduates.

“Thanks 5th grade scholars for what you’ve meant to our school community!” the school said on Twitter. “These 68 miles are for each of YOU!”

