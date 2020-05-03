Faced with 20,000 dead, nursing homes seek shield from lawsuits

Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths, the nation’s nursing homes are pushing to get states to grant them emergency protection from lawsuits alleging inadequate care.

At least 15 states have enacted measures providing nursing homes some protection from lawsuits arising from the crisis.

Now the industry is forging ahead with a campaign to get other states on board.

Their argument is that nursing homes should not be liable for events beyond their control, such as shortages of protective equipment and testing.

Watchdogs and patient advocates argue that lawsuits are the only safety net to keep facilities accountable.